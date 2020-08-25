Professionalism as an MP should always be maintained and developed  PM

-

The Orientation Seminar for the newly elected members of the 9th Parliament organized by the Parliament Secretariat today (25) was held with a participation of more than 95% of the newly elected Members.

The Members showed great interest in the program by actively engaging with the resource personals with regards to Parliamentary proceedings, Parliament’s Department of Communication said.

Organized by the Secretariat of Parliament, the event is expected to provide new Members with a comprehensive understanding of the procedures and customs of the House, Standing Orders, Privileges and Traditions, Ethics, Committees, order of business, and the Legislative Process.

The workshop was attended by nearly 115 senior Members and new Members of Parliament and was led by the Parliamentary Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake.

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Angajan Ramanathan, the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando and the Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella were present at the inauguration.

The Chief Guest of the inauguration ceremony held, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his address to the audience emphasized that Members of Parliament should always attend Parliament sittings and use the library to enhance their professionalism.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister highlighted that an MP should also have the will and capacity to sustain representing the Opposition reminiscing his times representing the Opposition when the Former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike was stripped of her civil rights.

“The people expect a huge constitutional change. The people also hope that the mistakes made in history will be corrected by the new constitution. We must put aside all personal agendas and fulfill the expectations of the people first. We are governed by a constitution that has ruled the country for nearly half a century from 1977 up to now. This should be amended to facilitate contemporary needs.”

The Prime Minister further stated that the Constitution is not a one-sided inheritance. Given that it is the basic law that applies to all of us, he emphasized on how every comma in it, every full stop can make an impact in the lives of the people.

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested to not divide as political parties in the process of drafting the constitution demanded by the people.

He further highlighted the importance of absorbing all the positive aspects of the existing constitution and the need to express views and provide support in by all for the cause in good faith.