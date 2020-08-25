All govt. schools to return to normal schedule from next month

August 25, 2020   09:16 pm

-

Grade 06 to 13 of all government schools and government-approved private schools will function as per the regular schedule from the 2nd of September, says Secretary to the Education Ministry Prof. Kapila Perera.

Thereby, these schools, forced to shut down temporarily owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to conduct classes between 7.30 am and 1.30 pm starting from the aforementioned date.

In the meantime, the primary students (from Grade 01 – 05) will have their classes as per usual from the 8th of September, the Education Secretary said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories