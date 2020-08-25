All govt. schools to return to normal schedule from next month

-

Grade 06 to 13 of all government schools and government-approved private schools will function as per the regular schedule from the 2nd of September, says Secretary to the Education Ministry Prof. Kapila Perera.

Thereby, these schools, forced to shut down temporarily owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to conduct classes between 7.30 am and 1.30 pm starting from the aforementioned date.

In the meantime, the primary students (from Grade 01 – 05) will have their classes as per usual from the 8th of September, the Education Secretary said further.