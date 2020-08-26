-

Contrasting accounts continue to be expressed regarding the alleged abduction of the former General Secretary of Our Power of People Party (OPPP, also known as ‘Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya’) Venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thera.

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera is meanwhile accused of carrying out the abduction.

The Coordinating Secretary of Wimalatissa Thera, Venerable Hunupitiye Chandrasiri Thera claims that according to the information they have received, the nomination submission document was forcibly withdrawn.

In a media briefing, he urged that Rathana Thera be taken into custody.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Headquarters Inspector, an Officer in Charge, several constables and Ministerial Security Officers (MSD) are involved in this alleged abduction, he said further.

However, a former teacher of the missing Thera, Venerable Prof. Hunupolagama Vajirasiri Thera insists that the former general secretary of the party is safe at the moment and that he will come up to the public eye at the opportune time.