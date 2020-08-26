Vote on Account to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow

-

The Parliament is set to convene tomorrow (27) and the day after (28) from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm without suspending the session for lunch.

A Vote on Account, for the government expenses from September 01 until the relevant budget for the next year is passed, will accordingly be presented to the House when its Members meet tomorrow.

It will be taken up for debate until 6.30 pm on Friday (26).

The party leaders previously came to an agreement to have the Members of Parliament informed about the Vote on Account through the Order Book in accordance with section 27 of the Standing Orders.



In the meantime, the two-day workshop for the Members elected to the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka will conclude today (26).

The orientation seminar for the newly-elected parliamentarians commenced on Tuesday (25) under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Members showed great interest in the program by actively engaging with the resource personals with regard to Parliamentary proceedings, Parliament’s Department of Communication had said in a statement.

The workshop has been attended by nearly 115 senior Members and new Members of Parliament and was led by the Parliamentary Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake.



Further, the second meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the new government is scheduled to be held today.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential Secretariat at 4.00 pm.

Thereby, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, will be held every Wednesday in the coming weeks, according to reports.