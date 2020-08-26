-

The officers of the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks have arrived at the residence of former President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo a short while ago.

They will be recording a statement from the former President with regard to the devastating bomb attacks which took place on the 21st of April last year.

The PCoI on Easter attacks, on August 21, had informed Sirisena to appear before the panel today (26) to provide a testimony.

However, the former President, notifying them that he is unable to come to the Presidential Commission, had asked them to record the relevant statement by visiting him at his residence in Colombo.