More than 400 Sri Lankan expats repatriated

August 26, 2020   09:58 am

A group of over 400 Sri Lankan expatriates, who were stranded in foreign countries in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, has been repatriated.

Four flights from Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany had touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake and Mattala International Airport early this morning (26).

Accordingly, 23 Sri Lankans from the UAE, 17 from Doha (Qatar) and 102 from Frankfurt (Germany) have arrived at the Katunayake Airport.

Further, 279 more Sri Lankans in Doha were brought to the Mattala International Airport.

All the returnees were subjected to PCR tests before being directed to the quarantine procedure.

