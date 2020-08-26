Accomplice of Keselwatte Dinuka arrested with drugs

-

An individual has been arrested by the police at the Uswetakeiyawa area for the possession of narcotic drugs.

Reportedly, 40 grams of heroin, 15 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine), and 25 Kilograms of Kerala Cannabis have been found in the possession of the suspect.

The arrest has been made in a raid carried out on the directions of the DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The Police Media Division said that the arrestee has been identified to be an accomplice of the underworld figure ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’, named Aswar.

He is a resident of Mattakkuliya area and his wife is currently under imprisonment.