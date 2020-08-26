Nearly 1,000 kg of illegally imported turmeric found inside lorry

August 26, 2020   01:22 pm

A stock of turmeric weighing nearly 1,000 kilograms, believed to have been imported without paying taxes, has been seized by the Special Task Force at Kalpitiya.

The stock of turmeric has been recovered in a raid based on a tip-off received by the Puttalam camp of the STF.

Accordingly, 998 kilograms of turmeric pieces have been found inside a lorry at the Erambukudal area in Kalpitiya.

Further, several documents believed to be of the person who imported the turmeric haul have also been found in the vehicle.

The seized turmeric and the documents have been handed over to the Kalpitiya Police Station for onward investigations.

