Suspect involved in murder of Booru Ajith arrested

A suspect, who is allegedly involved in shooting a man to death in Ambalangoda, has been taken into custody.

The arrestee is reportedly the driver of the car in which the gunman had arrived in to carry out the gunfire. The vehicle in question has also been taken into custody.

The arrest was made by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Rathgama on Tuesday (25).

Acting on a tip-off received by them, a rented vehicle used in the murder was seized in Neluwa, Galle while its driver was nabbed while in hiding at Uragasmanhandiya area.

The suspect remanded for 14 days after he was produced before Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

A 48-year-old individual, gunned down in Ambalangoda, succumbed to injuries while being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital on the 22nd of August.

The incident took place at the Parrot Junction in Ambalangoda along the Colombo-Galle main road.

Reports revealed that the victim had been on his way towards Galle from the Fisheries Harbour in Ambalangoda at the time of the incident.

He was identified as Bennet Ajith alias “Booru Ajith”, a 48-year-old resident of Kuleegoda area in Ambalangoda. The Police had said he was a gambler in the area.