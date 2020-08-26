Accomplice of Angoda Lokka nabbed with 42 kg of heroin, and weapons

-

An accomplice of the underworld figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today (August 26).

A total of 42 kilograms of heroin have been found in the possession of the suspect, stated the Police Media Division.

In addition, 3 T-56 firearms, 170 rounds of ammunition, and 9 mm pistol have also been found with the suspect.

‘Angoda Lokka’ is presumed to have killed while in hiding in India. Security forces of India are currently probing into the alleged death of the underworld kingpin.