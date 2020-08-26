Public Gallery of Parliament to remain closed

Public Gallery of Parliament to remain closed

August 26, 2020   03:36 pm

-

The Public Gallery of the Sri Lanka Parliament is to remain closed for visitors until further notice, said Shan Wijethunga, the Director of Communications of the Parliament.

The Public Gallery was previously closed off for visitors due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The premises are to remain close until further recommendations from health authorities are received, stated Serjeant at Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories