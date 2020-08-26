Public Gallery of Parliament to remain closed
August 26, 2020 03:36 pm
The Public Gallery of the Sri Lanka Parliament is to remain closed for visitors until further notice, said Shan Wijethunga, the Director of Communications of the Parliament.
The Public Gallery was previously closed off for visitors due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
The premises are to remain close until further recommendations from health authorities are received, stated Serjeant at Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando.