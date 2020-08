-

Parliamentarian Susil Premajayantha has been appointed as the State Minister for Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (26).

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Secretary to President P.B. Jayasundera were also present at this occasion, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.