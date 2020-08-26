More new cases jump COVID-19 case tally to 2,982

-

Eleven more new cases of coronavirus infection have jumped the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 2,982.

Ten of the latest cases have been identified among the inmates of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 151 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 2,819 as three patients were discharged today (26) upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.