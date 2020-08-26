Former President records 9-hour statement over Easter attacks

-

The officers of the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks who visited the residence of former President Maithripala Sirisena to record a statement have left the residence.

The officers have recorded statement nearly nine hours wrong from the former President.

The PCoI on Easter attacks, on August 21, had informed Sirisena to appear before the panel today (26) to provide a testimony.

However, the former President, notifying them that he is unable to come to the Presidential Commission, had asked them to record the relevant statement by visiting him at his residence in Colombo.

Accordingly a team of officers arrived at Sirisena’s residence at around 9 am this morning.