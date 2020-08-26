Two arrivals from Maldives push COVID-19 case count to 2,984

-

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

Two more recent arrivals from the Maldives have pushed the total tally to 2,984 cases.

Accordingly, a total of 12 new virus-positive cases have been reported within the day so far as 10 inmates of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center and a recent arrival from Kenya tested positive earlier today (26).

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 153 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,819 as 03 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.