Grassroots-level plans set in motion; quick results expected - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that quick results fulfilling public expectations are needed as grassroots level mechanisms are set in motion to develop Sri Lanka.

The President made these remarks to the new Secretaries of State Ministries while handing over their letters of appointment to at the Presidential Secretariat, today (26).

The President pointed out that State Ministries have been created prioritizing the betterment of the people and economic development of the country.

Secretaries are vested with a huge responsibility as well as tasks in achieving the set goals, President Rajapaksa said.

The President instructed the new Secretaries to take measures to overcome challenges while providing solutions for their issues among them, stated President’s Media Division.