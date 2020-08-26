Grassroots-level plans set in motion; quick results expected - President

Grassroots-level plans set in motion; quick results expected - President

August 26, 2020   10:39 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that quick results fulfilling public expectations are needed as grassroots level mechanisms are set in motion to develop Sri Lanka.

The President made these remarks to the new Secretaries of State Ministries while handing over their letters of appointment to at the Presidential Secretariat, today (26).

The President pointed out that State Ministries have been created prioritizing the betterment of the people and economic development of the country.

Secretaries are vested with a huge responsibility as well as tasks in achieving the set goals, President Rajapaksa said.

The President instructed the new Secretaries to take measures to overcome challenges while providing solutions for their issues among them, stated President’s Media Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories