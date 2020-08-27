Cabinet approval for Vote on Account

-

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Vote on Account, for a sum not exceeding Rs. 1300 billion for the period from September 1 until the budget for 2020 is passed.

The Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Vote on Account was given the nod when the Cabinet Ministers met on Wednesday (26) evening.

Accordingly, the Vote on Account will be debated in the Parliament for two consecutive days until tomorrow evening.

Chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the House will convene at 9.30 am this morning (27).

In the meantime, the resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs. 750 billion through issue of the Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance will also be taken up for debate.

The Members of Parliament have already been notified through the Order Book of Parliament as per the Standing Order 27 of the Parliament regarding this Vote on Account and the Resolution to increase the borrowing limit, the Communications Department of the Parliament said on Wednesday.

In addition, the Motion to appoint the Committee on Parliament Business will be presented to the Parliament today. The names of the relevant Members of the Committee will subsequently be announced to the Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Further, the composition of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will be approved today.