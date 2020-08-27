Validity period of Grade 01 uniform vouchers extended

-

Validity period of Grade 01 uniform vouchers of all government schools issued for the year 2020 has been extended.

The Ministry of Education, issuing a media release, said the extension will be in effect until the 30th of September.

The validity period of the relevant vouchers was set to expire on the 31st of August, however, taking into account the situation that prevailed in the country during the past few months, the Education Ministry has decided to grant an extension.