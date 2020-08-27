Committee on Parliamentary Business appointed
August 27, 2020 10:19 am
The Committee on Parliamentary Business with 26 Members of the Parliament has been appointed.
The Committee has been named by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywaradena during the parliament session this morning (27).
Accordingly the members of the Committee are:
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena - Chairman
Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya
Deputy Chairman of Committees Angajan Ramanathan
Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena
Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa
Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando
Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella
Chamal Rajapaksa
Nimal Siripala de Silva
Prof. G.L. Peiris
Douglas Devananda
Dallas Alahapperuma
Wimal Weerawansa
Mahinda Amaraweera
Vasudeva Nanayakkara
Prasanna Ranatunga
Mahinda Samarasinghe
Gayantha Karunatilake
Rauff Hakeem
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Dilan Perera
Rishad Bathiudeen
Ranjith Madduma Bandara
Mano Ganesan
M. A. Sumanthiran
Ali Sabry