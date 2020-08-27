Committee on Parliamentary Business appointed

-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business with 26 Members of the Parliament has been appointed.

The Committee has been named by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywaradena during the parliament session this morning (27).

Accordingly the members of the Committee are:

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena - Chairman

Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Deputy Chairman of Committees Angajan Ramanathan

Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa

Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella

Chamal Rajapaksa

Nimal Siripala de Silva

Prof. G.L. Peiris

Douglas Devananda

Dallas Alahapperuma

Wimal Weerawansa

Mahinda Amaraweera

Vasudeva Nanayakkara

Prasanna Ranatunga

Mahinda Samarasinghe

Gayantha Karunatilake

Rauff Hakeem

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dilan Perera

Rishad Bathiudeen

Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Mano Ganesan

M. A. Sumanthiran

Ali Sabry