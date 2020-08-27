Mayor of Matale Daljith Aluvihare suspended from post

August 27, 2020   10:27 am

The Mayor of Matale Municipal Council Daljith Nandalal Aluvihare has been temporarily suspended, Mayor from his position with immediate effect.

The Central Province Governor, Attorney-at-Law Lalith U. Gamage, announced the suspension of Matale Mayor issuing an extraordinary gazette notification.

The Governor meanwhile appointed Mrs. Sarojini Kusala Weerawardena to inquire into the irregularities committed by the Matale Mayor.

The report on the alleged misdeeds of the Matale Mayor is to be handed over within 03 months, the gazette notification read further.

In addition, the current Deputy Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council, Sandanam Prakash has been directed to perform the duties and use of powers of the Matale Mayor.

