Close accomplice Podi Lassie arrested

A close accomplice of the notorious underworld figure ‘Podi Lassie’ has been arrested at the Gonapeenuwala area in Meetiyagoda.

The arrest has been made during raid based on a tip-off received by the officials of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, 45 grams of Kerala Cannabis and 02 swords have been found in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the Meetiyagoda Police for onward investigations.