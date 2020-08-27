Close accomplice Podi Lassie arrested

Close accomplice Podi Lassie arrested

August 27, 2020   11:10 am

-

A close accomplice of the notorious underworld figure ‘Podi Lassie’ has been arrested at the Gonapeenuwala area in Meetiyagoda.

The arrest has been made during raid based on a tip-off received by the officials of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, 45 grams of Kerala Cannabis and 02 swords have been found in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the Meetiyagoda Police for onward investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories