Bill to legalize minimum age of marriage handed over

The first Private Member’s Bill of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka has been introduced by Member of Parliament (MP) of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

The parliamentarian said the relevant Bill was handed over to the General Secretary of the House, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake on Wednesday (26).

The purpose of submitting this Bill is to declare the minimum age of marriage for children as 18 years, he noted.

MP Tennakoon insists that children should be given equal rights despite their nationalities and that this law should be established in the country without delay.