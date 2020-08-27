Bill to legalize minimum age of marriage handed over

Bill to legalize minimum age of marriage handed over

August 27, 2020   11:15 am

-

The first Private Member’s Bill of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka has been introduced by Member of Parliament (MP) of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

The parliamentarian said the relevant Bill was handed over to the General Secretary of the House, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake on Wednesday (26).

The purpose of submitting this Bill is to declare the minimum age of marriage for children as 18 years, he noted.

MP Tennakoon insists that children should be given equal rights despite their nationalities and that this law should be established in the country without delay.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories