Vote on Account tabled at parliament

The Vote on Account, for the remaining 04 months of the year 2020, was tabled at the Parliament a short while ago.

The Vote on Account for a sum not exceeding Rs. 1300 billion, valid from September 1 until the budget for 2020 is passed, was given the nod by the Cabinet Ministers last evening (26).

Accordingly, the Vote on Account will be debated in the Parliament for two consecutive days until tomorrow evening.

Chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yap’a Abeywardena, the House convened at 9.30 am this morning (27).