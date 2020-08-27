Thirteen foreigners arrested over visa violations

-

A group of foreigners have been arrested in the area of Mount Lavinia, for violating visa regulations.

The raid was carried out by the officers of Special Task Force Camp in Pugoda at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday (26).

Thirteen Chinese and Thai nationals, including 09 females who were staying at a lodge in De Seram Road in Mount Lavinia were accordingly taken into custody.

A haul of 10,300 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, illegally brought into the island, were also seized in possession of one of the arrestees.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 44 years, have been handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police for further investigations.

They will be produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (27).