Four nabbed for selling stolen vehicles on Facebook

Four members of an organized group involved in a racket of selling stolen motorbikes and three-wheelers have been arrested by Gampaha Police.

The suspects have been arrest on a raid based on a tip-off received by the Gampaha police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang had stolen motorbikes and three-wheelers from Kandana, Ja-Ela, and Wattala areas and sold them with fake number plates for lower prices.

The scammers had carried out the fraud through a Facebook page claiming low prices for motorbikes, stated the Police.

Police have found 13 motorbikes and 03 three-wheelers stolen by the gang.