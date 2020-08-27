Four nabbed for selling stolen vehicles on Facebook
File photo

Four nabbed for selling stolen vehicles on Facebook

August 27, 2020   12:16 pm

-

Four members of an organized group involved in a racket of selling stolen motorbikes and three-wheelers have been arrested by Gampaha Police.

The suspects have been arrest on a raid based on a tip-off received by the Gampaha police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang had stolen motorbikes and three-wheelers from Kandana, Ja-Ela, and Wattala areas and sold them with fake number plates for lower prices.

The scammers had carried out the fraud through a Facebook page claiming low prices for motorbikes, stated the Police.

Police have found 13 motorbikes and 03 three-wheelers stolen by the gang.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories