Cabinet sub-committee on cost of living to be appointed

-

The Cabinet of Ministers granted its approval to appoint the Cabinet sub-committee on cost of living.

The relevant proposal has been tabled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The proposed Cabinet sub-committee is tasked with working to keep the cost of living stable by providing policies and practical solutions focusing on the market demands and supply fluctuations, weather effects, seasonal product changes and international market prices.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardana, Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Minister of Plantation Ramesh Pathirana will serve as the members of the relevant sub-committee, which is chaired by the President.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the participation of the following State Ministers for the functions of the sub-committee on cost of living.

• State Minister of Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production Shasheendra Rajapaksa

• State Minister of Coconut, Fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification Arundika Fernando