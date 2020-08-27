Dilantha Malagamuwa receives state sponsorship for the first time

-

Motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa, who is representing Sri Lanka at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Championship 2020, has received state sponsorship to participate in the tournament.

This is the first time that Malagamuwa, who has achieved great fame for Sri Lanka in motor racing for nearly 36 years, will be participating in a racing event under state sponsorship.

Before he leaves the country to participate in the Championship, Malagamuwa called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees yesterday (26).

Premier Rajapaksa wished luck for Malagamuwa posting on Twitter:

“I wish Dilantha Malagamuwa, #lka’s Int. star in the #motorracing arena, the very best of luck as he heads out to participate in the Lamborghini #SuperTrofeo Europe Championship 2020. He is an inspiration to those who aspire to engage in diverse areas of non-traditional sports.”

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Championship 2020 will be held from September 05 to November 15 in Germany, Spain, Belgium, and France.

Meanwhile, Dilantha Malagamuwa who joined the media briefing on the Cabinet decisions held this morning (27) said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to him.