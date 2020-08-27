-

The Court of Appeal has granted leave to hear the revision application filed by the interdicted Superintendent (SP) of the Negombo Prison, Anuruddha Sampayo, who is currently under remand custody.

The respondents of the revision application including the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the Attorney General were meanwhile issued notices to present submissions in this regard on the 21st of September.

The petitioner says that the Negombo Magistrate’s Court has dismissed the bail application filed by his attorneys.

The interdicted Negombo Prison SP had filed the said revision application, seeking the Appeals Court to revoke the verdict of the Negombo Magistrate and to release him on bail.

On July 22, following directions of the Attorney General, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained arrest warrants on Anuruddha Sampayo and 03 other officials of the Negombo Prison from the Negombo Magistrate.

Arrest warrants had been issued on the interdicted Superintendent P.W.W.U.P. Anuruddha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Negombo Prisons Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID on July 25 and was subsequently remanded while Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on July 29. They were subsequently remanded after being produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal, seeking an injunction preventing him from being arrested by the CID.

Sampayo, who was evading arrest after being issued warrants, was arrested on August 02, in Kurunegala, before being transferred to the CID in Colombo and remanded.