Drug racket controlled from Dubai and Dumbara Prison busted

August 27, 2020   05:34 pm

A heroin racket coordinated from Dubai and the Dumbara Prison was busted by the Kalutara Crimes Investigation Unit, yesterday (26).

Three suspects have been arrested during a raid near the Bo Gaha Juntion area in Payagala, based on a tip-off received by the Kalutara Crimes Investigation Unit.

A total of 25 grams of heroin has been found on the arrested suspects.

Upon interrogation of the suspects, it has been revealed that the drug racket is controlled by an individual hiding away in Dubai named Chamara Chathuranga alias ‘Choo Katta’ and a woman currently held at the Dumbara Prison named Lakmali alias ‘Kudu Akka’.

Meanwhile, an accomplice of Ishara Lakamal, one among the 04 arrested recently while attempting to flee to Dubai, was arrested by the Nawagamuwa Police yesterday.

The arrestee had managed finances of Ishara and distributed drugs, according to the Police.

Reportedly, 3 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis, a luxury car, and a van found in the possession of the suspect have also been seized by the Police.

