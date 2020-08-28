SriLankan Airlines continues to fly to selected international destinations despite global lockdown

-

SriLankan Airlines says that the airline continues to fly to selected international destinations including Italy- Milan, United Kingdom-London, Japan – Tokyo, Maldives- Male, Germany- Frankfurt, France- Paris and Australia-Sydney during the current global lockdown period.

Passengers who are intending to travel with the airline to these destinations and beyond are requested to book their tickets from SriLankan Airlines ticket office in Colombo, Galle, and Kandy or any preferred travel agent.

For more information passengers are requested to contact the global contact center by dialing 1979 or visit www.srilankan.com.