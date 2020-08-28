Prison Guard arrested with heroin in Borella

-

A prison guard attached to the Colombo Remand Prison has been arrested while in possession of heroin at Borella.

Police said he was arrested along with 94 grams and 132 milligrams of heroin and that the suspect has allegedly been smuggling drugs into prisons for a long time.

The arrest was made at Sirisara Uyana in Borella in a raid carried out based on information received by officers of the Western Province North Crimes Division yesterday (27).

The 49-year-old suspect, a resident of Sirisara Uyana in Borella, is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate today (28).