Kudu Suranga apprehended with heroin

A member of an organized criminal group has been arrested in the area of Thiranagama, Hikkaduwa.

The suspect was identified as Uragaha Chamil Priyanga alias “Kudu Suranga”, the Police said.

At the time of the arrest, 5g 100mg of heroin has been seized in possession of the suspect.

Reports revealed that the arrestee is linked to multiple criminal activities and that he is an infamous drug dealer in Hikkaduwa area, a popular tourist destination in the island.

He will be produced before Galle Magistrate’s Court today (28).