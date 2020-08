-

The G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held from 18th – 28th of January 2021, says the Minister of Education.

Mr. G.L. Peiris, speaking in this regard, said the third term of government schools is scheduled to end on the 24th of December.

The new term will meanwhile begin on the 4th of January, 2021, the Education Minister said further.