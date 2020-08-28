Dates for 2020 Scholarship, A/L & O/L exams announced

-

The Ministry of Education has announced the dates for the Scholarship, G.C.E. Advanced Level and G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations of the year 2020.

Thereby, the Scholarship Examination will take place on the 11th of October 2020 (Sunday).

In the meantime, the G.C.E. A/L Examination is scheduled to be held from 12th of October – 06th of November 2020, the Education Ministry said issuing a media release today (28).

The third term of all government schools will commence on the 9th of November and end on the 23rd of December. Accordingly, school vacation of the final term will last from the 24th of December 2020 until the 01st of January 2021.

The new school term of the year 2021 is expected to start on the 4th of January, the Education Ministry said further in its media release.

Meanwhile, the dates for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2020 have been pushed to early next year. The exam will take place from 18th to 27th of January, 2021.

The candidates of the O/L Examination will be given an academic vacation from January 01 – 17.

Following the conclusion of the O/L Examination 2020, the schools will resume activities from the 1st of February 2021.