Japanese Prime Minister intends to step down

Japanese Prime Minister intends to step down

August 28, 2020   11:58 am

-

Sources close to the Japanese Prime Minister say he plans to step down to deal with a health problem.

Abe Shinzo is scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day to explain his decision.

Abe has visited a hospital twice over the past two weeks, fuelling speculation that his health has deteriorated.

This is the second time that Abe is to leave the post over a medical issue -- stepping down in 2007, because of his inflammatory bowel disease, after only serving a year in office.

He returned to the top job in 2012 after a landslide election win in the Lower House.

This seven-year tenure makes him Japan’s longest-serving leader ever.

Abe could have served one more year in office.

His term as president of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party would have run out in September next year.

Source: NHK World

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories