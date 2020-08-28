Recoveries hit 2,842 as more COVID-19 cases regain health

-

Twelve more persons infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (28), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 10 of the patients were being treated at the Welikanda Base Hospital and the remaining 02 were receiving treatment at Minuwangoda Base Hospital.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,842.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,986.

The Epidemiology Unit says 132 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.