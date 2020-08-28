Heroin parcel found hidden in Dambulla

-

A parcel containing over 500 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 7.5 million, has been discovered in a forest area at Kandalama, Dambulla.

The parcel was found by officers of the Dambulla Police this morning (28) following a search carried out based on a tip-off received by the Dambulla HQI.

The drugs had been cleverly concealed inside a makeshift container and hidden in the woods in order to safeguard it from the rain. The parcel of heroin was discovered with the aid of police dog ‘Brutus’

Police said that this is the largest haul of heroin detected in the Dambulla area in the recent past and that they believe the drugs had been hidden in this manner to be sold using a money transfer.

Dambulla Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.