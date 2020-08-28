COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka jump to 2,988

-

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected this evening (28) increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,988.

The novel coronavirus patients detected today are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The Epidemiology Unit says 134 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,842 as 12 patients were discharged from the Welikanda and Minuwangoda base hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.