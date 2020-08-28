Driver suspected of clearing Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary arrested

Driver suspected of clearing Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary arrested

August 28, 2020   06:04 pm

-

The backhoe driver, who is suspected of clearing the Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary, has been arrested in the area of Mundalama, Puttalam.

The backhoe loader used by the suspect has also been taken into custody by the police.

The arrest has been made based on a complaint by the Puttalam Assistant Director of the Wildlife Department with the Arachchikattuwa Police.

He was arrested at his home at Kiriyankalliya, Mundalama.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories