Driver suspected of clearing Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary arrested

The backhoe driver, who is suspected of clearing the Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary, has been arrested in the area of Mundalama, Puttalam.

The backhoe loader used by the suspect has also been taken into custody by the police.

The arrest has been made based on a complaint by the Puttalam Assistant Director of the Wildlife Department with the Arachchikattuwa Police.

He was arrested at his home at Kiriyankalliya, Mundalama.