Vote on Account passed without a vote

The Vote on Account for government expenses from September 01 this year was passed in Parliament without a vote today (28).

Parliament convened at 9.30 am today (28) for the second consecutive day to debate the Vote on Account.

The proposed special provision for the government to meet short-term expenditure needs was presented to the House yesterday (27) and the debate commenced subsequently.

The Vote on Account seeks the approval of the Members of the Parliament for a sum not exceeding Rs. 1,300 billion for the period from September 01 until the budget for 2020 is passed.

It was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers during its meeting held on Wednesday (26) evening.

In the meantime, the resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs. 750 billion through issue of the Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance was also presented to the Parliament yesterday.

The Members of Parliament have already been notified through the Order Book of Parliament as per the Standing Order 27 of the Parliament regarding this Vote on Account and the Resolution to increase the borrowing limit, the Communications Department of the Parliament said.