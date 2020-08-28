Another COVID-19 positive arrival adds up to 2,989 cases

-

Another new positive case of COVID-19 has been detected today (28) increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,989.

The novel coronavirus patients detected today are arrivals from the United Kingdom, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Earlier this evening, two arrivals from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also tested positive for the virus.

The Epidemiology Unit says 135 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,842 as 12 patients were discharged from the Welikanda and Minuwangoda base hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.