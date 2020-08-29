Afternoon thundershowers possible in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Light showers are likely in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (29) are Karaiyamullivaikal and Puthukkudiyirippu about 12.10 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Beruwala to Matara via Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.