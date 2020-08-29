DIG Rohana to appear before PCoI on political victimization

August 29, 2020   11:56 am

DIG Ajith Rohana has been issued notices to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political vicitmization.

The PCoI will record a statement from DIG Rohana with regard to a complaint filed by former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe.

Accordingly, DIG Rohana is set to make an appearance before the Presidential Commission on the 31st of August at 1.30 pm.

Former Senior DIG Jayasinghe has named SP K.K.S. Gunasekara as a respondent in his complaint. Accordingly, DIG Rohana is to record a statement on behalf of SP Gunasekara.

