Two close associates of Keselwatte Dinuka nabbed

Two close associates of Keselwatte Dinuka nabbed

August 29, 2020   12:55 pm

-

Two close associates of the infamous underworld figure “Keselwatte Dinuka” have been arrested in Kadawatha area.

The arrests were made by the officers of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division of the Special Task Force.

According to reports, the suspect had operated the drug network of “Keselwatte Dinuka”.

The investigating officers have seized 11g 180mg and 1g 100mg of heroin in possession of the arrestees.

The suspects have been handed over to the Kadawatha Police for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories