Govt. mulls reopening airport

Govt. mulls reopening airport

August 29, 2020   01:38 pm

-

The government is considering the possibility of reopening the airport closed off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism said discussions on the matter are being carried out with relevant authorities.

The focus fell on reopening the airport by next month as Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries following the virus outbreak continue to be repatriated despite the current global lockdown.

As more Sri Lankan expatriates, affected by the pandemic, are expecting to return to the island, the government has decided to take into account the reopening of the airport following the conclusion of the repatriation process.

The Tourism Ministry stressed that repatriating Sri Lankan expatriates, who have already made requests to be brought back to the island, will not be halted under any circumstances.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories