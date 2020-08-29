Govt. mulls reopening airport

-

The government is considering the possibility of reopening the airport closed off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism said discussions on the matter are being carried out with relevant authorities.

The focus fell on reopening the airport by next month as Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries following the virus outbreak continue to be repatriated despite the current global lockdown.

As more Sri Lankan expatriates, affected by the pandemic, are expecting to return to the island, the government has decided to take into account the reopening of the airport following the conclusion of the repatriation process.

The Tourism Ministry stressed that repatriating Sri Lankan expatriates, who have already made requests to be brought back to the island, will not be halted under any circumstances.