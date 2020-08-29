Committee appointed to probe clearing of Anawilundawa Sanctuary

-

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C.B. Rathnayake a committee has been appointed to probe the clearing of the Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary in Mundalama, Puttalam.

The five-member committee is headed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife Forest Conservation M.K .Bandula Harischandra.

On August 25, the mangrove ecosystem in the sanctuary had been cleared illegally by using machinery. The area where the illegal activity had taken place is approximately 0.697 hectares, according to reports.

Minister Rathnayake later gave instructions to take action in this regard and the wildlife officials had reported the matter to the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations were subsequently launched with the police to disclose the suspects and the case items.

This 1,397-hectare land was declared as a sanctuary on 11 May 1997 in term of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

A 35-year-old businessman and the backhoe operator, involved in clearing Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary, have been arrested and remanded until the 4th of September.

They were produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court today (29).

The backhoe loader used by the suspect has also been taken into custody by the police.