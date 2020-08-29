Navy apprehends 02 suspects smuggling out gold

-

Sri Lanka, with the assistance of Sri Lanka Coast Guard, has managed to apprehend 02 suspects smuggling out nearly 5.5kg of gold.

They were taken into custody during a special operation in the northern seas on Friday (28).

Based on a tip-off received by the Northern Naval Command, this special operation was carried out about 14.5 nautical miles off Kovilan Lighthouse in Karainagar.

Upon detection of a suspicious dinghy at sea, naval personnel recovered about 05kg and 500g of gold in 04 parcels aboard and held 02 suspects involved in the smuggling racket.

Meanwhile, the suspects, aged 30 and 32 years, and the seized consignment of gold have been handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for onward investigation, the Navy said in a statement.