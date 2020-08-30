BC forms for revision of Electoral Register to be distributed from Sep.

-

The Election Secretariat says that distributing the enumeration forms (BC forms) pertaining to the revision of the Electoral Register for the year 2021 will commence from the 01st of September.

The relevant forms will be distributed to all households through Grama Niladhari, the state officer at the village level who carries out the enumeration.

The revision of the Electoral Register was forced to be postponed due to the recent general election which was pushed to August following the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the Election Secretariat says that the certification of the new electoral register is expected to take place in March 2021.

All individuals holding a National Identity Card (NIC) are expected to take necessary steps to include their name in the Electoral Roll. In order to be included in the Electoral Roll, one has to meet the Grama Niladhari officer in the respective area and fill up the BC form.