Showery condition to enhance from tomorrow

The showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent over the island during next few days from tomorrow (31 August), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 pm.

Light showers are likely in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Talvupadu, Mannar, Mundumurippu and Tennamaravadi about 12.10 noon.

SEA AREAS

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.