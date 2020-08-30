Unusual earth tremble shakes up residents of Kandy

-

An unusual earth tremble has been reported from several areas in the Kandy District last night (August 29).

Reportedly, the incident has taken place after 8.30 last night.

Residents of several villages in the Anuragama area in Kandy have felt a shaking of this ground with a loud noise.

Sajjana de Silva, Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, said the incident was not an earthquake.

However, a special investigation is being carried out into the incident today, he said.